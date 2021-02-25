 

Bancroft Fund Ltd. NAV Performance up 37% and Market Return up 29% in 2020 Declares Distribution of $0.32 Per Share

25.02.2021, 16:00  |  40   |   |   

The Board of Trustees of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE American: BCV) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.32 per share cash distribution payable on March 24, 2021 to common shareholders of record on March 17, 2021. The distribution follows on the strength of the Fund’s returns in 2020.

The Fund intends to pay the greater of either an annual distribution of 5% of the Fund’s trailing 12-month average month-end market price or an amount that meets the minimum distribution requirement of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies. The total 2020 distributions paid to common shareholders was $3.12 per share, an amount greater than 5% of the Fund’s trailing 12-month average month-end market price which was $1.24.

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. If necessary, the Fund pays an adjusting distribution in December, which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification or termination by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and with income that exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.

