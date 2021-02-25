ORBCOMM to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Eisenberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be presenting in the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, March 3rd at 1:20 PM Eastern Time.



Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Raymond James representative. The webcast portion of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.orbcomm.com and then selecting “Events & Presentations” to access the link to the webcast.