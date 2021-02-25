 

Interim consolidated report of AB Grigeo covering twelve months of 2020 and endorsement of the responsible persons

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 16:02  |  31   |   |   

During the twelve months of 2020, AB „Grigeo” group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of AB „Grigeo”, UAB „Grigeo Packaging“, UAB „Grigeo Baltwood“, AB „Grigeo Klaipėda“, AT „Mena Pak“, UAB „Grigeo Recycling“, SIA „Grigeo Recycling” and UAB „Grigeo investicijų valdymas“, achieved the consolidate sales turnover of EUR 129.9 million. It is by EUR 10.4 million less than during the twelve months of 2019.

During the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 14.9 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 0.9 million less than in the same period in 2019.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with the twelve months of 2019, decreased by EUR 2.4 million and reached EUR 26.2 million.

During the twelve months of 2020, AB „Grigeo” (hereinafter – the Company) sales amounted to EUR 63.6 million, which is by EUR 1.5 million less than in the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the Company earned EUR 9.9 million profit before taxes. The Company's EBITDA reached EUR 14.8 million and, if compared with the same period last year, increased by EUR 3.2 million or 28 percent.

The following table summarizes the numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million Group Company
2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change
Sales turnover 129,9 140,3 -7,4% 63,6 65,1 -2,3%
EBITDA 26,2 28,6 -8,2% 14,8 11,6 27,6%
Profit before taxes 14,9 15,8 -5,7% 9,9 18,1* -45,3%

*Company’s profit before taxes in year 2019 was determined by the transfer of the corrugated cardboard production business to the subsidiary UAB „Grigeo Packaging” (more detailed information is disclosed in the 2019-01-03 notice on material event).

More information is provided in the interim consolidated report of AB „Grigeo” covering the twelve months of 2020 with endorsement of the responsible persons (see attachments).

Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
(+370-5) 243 58 01

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interim consolidated report of AB Grigeo covering twelve months of 2020 and endorsement of the responsible persons During the twelve months of 2020, AB „Grigeo” group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of AB „Grigeo”, UAB „Grigeo Packaging“, UAB „Grigeo Baltwood“, AB „Grigeo Klaipėda“, AT „Mena Pak“, UAB „Grigeo Recycling“, SIA „Grigeo Recycling” and UAB …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Regarding the changes in the price of AB Grigeo shares
26.01.21
Regarding the claim for the compensation of damage caused to the environment received by AB Grigeo Klaipėda from the Environmental Protection Department