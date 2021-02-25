Trust a Leader in Online School … Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year

LAVCA also offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, a rigorous curriculum and the support of state-certified teachers, LAVCA provides a personalized learning experience for every student.

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA), a public charter school, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. LAVCA offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The school’s enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

“At LAVCA, each and every day, we are devoted to creating a supportive learning environment—particularly during this unprecedented time,” said LAVCA Head of School Danielle Scott-Johnson. “We invite families to enroll and explore everything the online classroom has to offer.”

LAVCA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. LAVCA teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, which allow students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are available to help LAVCA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs. LAVCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Throughout the school year, LAVCA hosts virtual clubs and organizations that allow students to further explore shared interests together.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment or for a schedule of information sessions visit lavca.k12.com.

About Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA) is a full-time public school that serves students in grades K through 12. LAVCA is available tuition-free to Louisiana students through a contractual relationship between Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) and Community School for Apprenticeship Learning Inc. (CSAL). Founded in 1997, CSAL is a not-for-profit with a mission to provide students with real-world experiences by giving them access to alternative forms of instruction. For more information about LAVCA, visit lavca.k12.com.

