 

The Heinz Website Now Takes 57 Minutes to Load

Whether you’re lighting up the grill or cooking indoors, few things are more magical than family burger night. While gatherings may look different than they used to, HEINZ knows there’s magic in these special moments and they’re worth waiting for, which is why it’s introducing the HEINZ Burger Kit.

Hold for HEINZ Loading Screen (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the chance to get your hands on one of 157 HEINZ Burger Kits, the brand, known for its slow-pouring ketchup, is asking HEINZ lovers to head to Heinz.com. Fans who are willing to test their patience with 57 minutes of staring at an all-HEINZ red loading screen will have the chance to win a HEINZ Burger Kit, to help unlock the magic of family burger night. Are you up for the challenge?

“HEINZ knows burger night is an opportunity for families to create magical moments together,” said Shelly Hayden, brand manager, HEINZ Ketchup. “We are excited to equip families with everything they need for a magical family burger night with the HEINZ Burger Kit. We promise the 57-minute wait is worth it!”

Each HEINZ Burger Kit has everything fans need to bring the magic to family burger night, including a red spatula, custom apron and grill mitt, napkins, plates and, of course, HEINZ Tomato Ketchup (20 oz.), HEINZ Yellow Mustard (20 oz.) and HEINZ Sweet Relish (12.7 oz.). Just add burgers!

For a chance to win, visit Heinz.com today through Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. CST and remember; magical things come to those who wait.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

