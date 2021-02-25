 

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Issue of Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 16:22  |  29   |   |   

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

Foresight Williams Technology Shares

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 30 December 2020 (the “Offer”), 1,288,816 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 25 February 2021 at an issue price of 100.0 pence per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,288,816 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 26 February 2021.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 1,288,816 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 6,744,937 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Issue of Equity Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc Foresight Williams Technology Shares The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 30 December 2020 (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Atos and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares
03.02.21
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Director Resignation