Auction details Inflation-linked bonds
Auction date Mars 4, 2021
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Issue volume, SEK million
|2030-06-01
|3114
|SE0013748258
|0.125%
|750
|2026-06-01
|3112
|SE0008014062
|0.125%
|500
Settlement date Mars 8, 2021
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on Mars 4, 2021
Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office
For more information, please contact:
The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
fo@riksgalden.se
