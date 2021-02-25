Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Declares First Quarter Distribution of $0.05 Per Share

The Fund’s distribution policy is to pay a quarterly distribution of an amount to be determined by the Board of Trustees. If necessary, the Fund will pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions for that year to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies.

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American: GGO) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.05 per share cash distribution payable on March 24, 2021 to common shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

In accordance with the Prospectus, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust, not later than 30 days prior to the fifth anniversary of the closing date of the offering (September 15, 2016), will commence a cash tender offer (the “Fifth Anniversary Tender Offer”) for any and all of the common shares at a price per common share determined by the Board of Trustees and expressed as a percentage (but not less than 95%) of the Net Asset Value per common share.

In addition, prior to purchasing common shares tendered pursuant to the Fifth Anniversary Tender Offer, the Fund will, pursuant to the terms of the Series A Preferred Shares, redeem any amount of Series A Preferred Shares necessary to ensure that the Fund will have “asset coverage,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), of at least 200% for the Series A Preferred Shares after deducting the purchase price for the common shares to be purchased in the Fifth Anniversary Tender Offer.

Commencing five years from the closing date of the offering (September 15, 2016), and thereafter, to the extent permitted by the 1940 Act and Delaware law, the Fund also may at any time upon notice redeem the Series A Preferred Shares in whole or in part at a price equal to the liquidation preference per share plus accumulated but unpaid distributions through the date of redemption.