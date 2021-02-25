 

Consti Plc will redeem its outstanding hybrid bond

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 FEBRUARY 2021, at 5.30 p.m.

Consti Plc will redeem its outstanding hybrid bond

Consti Plc ("Consti" or the "Company") announces that it will exercise its right to redeem its remaining EUR 3.2 million hybrid bond (the "2019 Capital Securities") issued on 29 March 2019 (ISIN: FI4000375357).

The outstanding EUR 3.2 million 2019 Capital Securities will be redeemed in full on 29 March 2021 (the "Redemption Date") in accordance with its terms and conditions. On the Redemption Date, Consti will pay the holders of the outstanding 2019 Capital Securities a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the 2019 Capital Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2019 Capital Securities.

CONSTI PLC

Further information:

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi




