Waturu Holding A/S – the subsidiary Aquaturu A/S enters into a distribution agreement

The subsidiary Aquaturu A/S enters into a distribution agreement



The agreement partner distributes technology to the Aquaculture industry and the agreement partners owner, owns one of the world's largest fish egg producers.



The agreement gives the agreement partner exclusivity, and applies to the following countries:

Poland, France, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania, Russia, Switzerland and China.



The agreement partner will test the technology until July 2021, which is why sales can be expected in the second half of 2021 at the earliest.



CEO Toke Reedtz states - “It is a good agreement for Aquaturu A/S and supports the company's strategy that the company must be supported by distributors who can handle sales around the world. The agreement is another step towards full commercialization of the company's technology, so that the company can pursue the planned listing, which will ensure the necessary access to growth capital ”.





About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com



Certified Adviser

CDI GLOBAL ApS, CVR. nr. 27514278

Per Vestergaard Direktør/CEO/partner Associate Professor

Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5. sal 9000 Aalborg Denmark

T +4598110055, M +4521764317, E pva@cdiglobal.dk

Hjemmeside: www.cdiglobal.dk



