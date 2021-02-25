Eimskip Results for the year 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 25.02.2021, 16:40 | 50 | 0 | 0 25.02.2021, 16:40 | Highlights of the year 2020 Revenues amounted to EUR 668.3 million, a decrease of EUR 11.3 million or 1.7% when compared with the year 2019.

Total expenses amounted to EUR 606.6 million, a decrease of EUR 12.4 million or 2.0%. Salary expenses decreased by EUR 18.1 million or 13.7% whereof EUR 9.6 million is related to streamlining measures.

EBITDA amounted to EUR 61.7 million compared to 60.5 million for the year 2019, an increase of 1.9%. EBITDA ratio 9.2% compared to 8.9% last year.

EBIT increased by EUR 3.6 million and amounted to EUR 17.1 million.

Net earnings amounted to EUR 4.5 million, compared to net earnings 1.0 million for the year 2019.

Total CAPEX for the year amounted to EUR 52.7 million compared to EUR 38.9 million for the year 2019. Investments were unusually high due to investment in new vessels amounting to EUR 36.9 million.

Net cash from operating activities amounted to EUR 51.2 million and was at same level as the year before.

Total equity amounted to EUR 230.7 million at year-end, an equity ratio of 43.0% compared to 44.0% at year-end 2019.

Leverage ratio was 3.33 at year-end 2020, compared to 3.03 at the end of 2019 which is above the long-term target leverage ratio of 2-3x net debt to EBITDA mainly due to recent investment in new vessels.

Significant effort was put into securing the health & safety of employees, maintaining an unbroken logistic chain and customer service due to effects of COVID-19. Highlights of Q4 2020 results Revenues amounted to EUR 175.7 million, an increase of EUR 0.1 million when compared with the same quarter in 2019. Revenues positively affected by a 10.2% volume increase in liner services, however offset by weaker ISK and USD and lower bunker price effects.

Total expenses amounted to EUR 160.7 million, a decrease of EUR 3.6 million, compared with the same quarter in 2019, mainly driven by realization of streamlining measures and weaker ISK. Reduction in salary expenses by EUR 4.8 million or 14.3% whereof EUR 1.8 million related to streamlining measures.

EBITDA amounted to EUR 14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to EUR 11.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Net earnings for the period amounted to EUR 0.8 million, compared to a loss of EUR 6.4 million for the same quarter of 2019. Seite 1 von 3 Seite 2 ►



