 

Eimskip Results for the year 2020

Highlights of the year 2020

  • Revenues amounted to EUR 668.3 million, a decrease of EUR 11.3 million or 1.7% when compared with the year 2019.
  • Total expenses amounted to EUR 606.6 million, a decrease of EUR 12.4 million or 2.0%. Salary expenses decreased by EUR 18.1 million or 13.7% whereof EUR 9.6 million is related to streamlining measures.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR 61.7 million compared to 60.5 million for the year 2019, an increase of 1.9%. EBITDA ratio 9.2% compared to 8.9% last year.
  • EBIT increased by EUR 3.6 million and amounted to EUR 17.1 million.
  • Net earnings amounted to EUR 4.5 million, compared to net earnings 1.0 million for the year 2019.
  • Total CAPEX for the year amounted to EUR 52.7 million compared to EUR 38.9 million for the year 2019.
    • Investments were unusually high due to investment in new vessels amounting to EUR 36.9 million.
  • Net cash from operating activities amounted to EUR 51.2 million and was at same level as the year before.
  • Total equity amounted to EUR 230.7 million at year-end, an equity ratio of 43.0% compared to 44.0% at year-end 2019.
  • Leverage ratio was 3.33 at year-end 2020, compared to 3.03 at the end of 2019 which is above the long-term target leverage ratio of 2-3x net debt to EBITDA mainly due to recent investment in new vessels.
  • Significant effort was put into securing the health & safety of employees, maintaining an unbroken logistic chain and customer service due to effects of COVID-19.

Highlights of Q4 2020 results

  • Revenues amounted to EUR 175.7 million, an increase of EUR 0.1 million when compared with the same quarter in 2019.
    • Revenues positively affected by a 10.2% volume increase in liner services, however offset by weaker ISK and USD and lower bunker price effects.
  • Total expenses amounted to EUR 160.7 million, a decrease of EUR 3.6 million, compared with the same quarter in 2019, mainly driven by realization of streamlining measures and weaker ISK.
    • Reduction in salary expenses by EUR 4.8 million or 14.3% whereof EUR 1.8 million related to streamlining measures.  
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR 14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to EUR 11.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net earnings for the period amounted to EUR 0.8 million, compared to a loss of EUR 6.4 million for the same quarter of 2019.

