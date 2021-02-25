Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”) announced that at a Special Meeting of stockholders held today, Switchback’s stockholders voted in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network. The completion of the Business Combination is expected to occur tomorrow, February 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Following the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be renamed “ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.” and it is anticipated that on March 1, 2021, the ticker symbol of its shares of common stock and warrants, which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, will be changed to “CHPT” and “CHPT WS,” respectively.

About Switchback

Switchback is a special purpose acquisition company and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. Switchback is sponsored by NGP Switchback, LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund advised by NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C. and the management team of Switchback. Switchback began trading on the NYSE in July 2019 and its common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols SBE, SBE.U and SBE.WS, respectively. For more information, please visit www.switchback-energy.com .