Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) to Merck is fair to Pandion shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Pandion shareholders will receive $60.00 per share in cash.

Halper Sadeh encourages Pandion shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Pandion and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Pandion shareholders; (2) determine whether Merck is underpaying for Pandion; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Pandion shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Pandion shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

