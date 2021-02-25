 

Itiviti named Best Sell-Side OMS at TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 17:11  |  28   |   |   

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced it has been named the Best Sell-Side OMS by the A-Team Group's TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2021.

The sell-side OMS category shortlist was selected by a panel of industry experts assessing entrants' overall capability. Winners were chosen by market participants via online voting. .

Andrew Delaney, President of the A-Team Group, commented: "Our awards recognize leading providers of trading technology solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets and Itiviti has proven themselves to be worthy winners of this prestigious title. We congratulate Itiviti for winning the Best Sell-Side OMS in recognition for the continuing excellence in the trading technology space."

Itiviti's sell-side OMS is a flexible, high performance solution capable of automating multiple high and low-touch trading workflows and  middle office functions. Certified for cybersecurity (ISO27001), the system supports multi-asset, high-volume trading throughout the order lifecycle while meeting ever-changing regulatory requirements across the globe.

Itiviti's sell-side OMS is continuously being updated with new features and functionality including a new Program Trading module that provides large sell-side institutions with the ability to trade a basket of stocks simultaneously for index arbitrage, portfolio restructuring, or outright buy/sell interests. With this new add-on, Itiviti's customers can handle large volumes of orders and trade Equity, Fixed Income, FX and ETFs efficiently on a highly automated platform.

Linda Middleditch, Head of Product Strategy and Engineering, Itiviti, commented: "We are honored to receive this award for our innovative and robust OMS capabilities. It is a validation of our long-standing commitment to provide our clients with the latest and best trading technology to improve their overall performance and operational efficiency. We thank A-Team Group for the recognition and our clients for voting for us."

For further information, please contact:

Mireille Adebiyi, Chief Marketing Officer, Itiviti Group, Email: mireille.adebiyi@itiviti.com, +46(0)8 506 477 00

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

For more information, please visitwww.itiviti.com.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter@Itiviti_AB, on Facebook@ItivitiAB, and onLinkedIn.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-named-best-sell-side-oms-at-tradingtech-insight-europe-awards-2021,c3290947



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Itiviti named Best Sell-Side OMS at TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2021 LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced it has been named the Best Sell-Side OMS by the A-Team Group's TradingTech Insight Europe Awards …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. - JT
Risen Energy boosts market share with its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules
What do Growing EV Sales Mean for Hydrogen Sensor Manufacturers
Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem
Arete Incident Response Expands Executive Leadership Team
Kutaisi International University Targeting Region's Brightest Undergraduates for September 2021 ...
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan
New FDI World Dental Federation global survey reveals that two-thirds of countries are not allowing ...
New Bookmakers - Best New Bookies UK 2021, Latest Report By ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk
600 Top Firms Back New Business Network To Help Drive Post-COVID Economic Recovery
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
Haier's 70 million Euro Refrigeration plant in Romania to start production in late Spring 2021
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods