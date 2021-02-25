 

Trust a Leader in Online Education … Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), a tuition-free public school program, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Available to students in grades K-12 across the Commonwealth, VAVA is a program of the King and Queen County Public Schools, the Patrick County Public Schools and the Richmond City Public Schools.

VAVA offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, a rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers, VAVA provides a personalized learning experience for every student.

The school’s enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

“At VAVA, our personalized approach to education fosters students’ curiosity and sparks a love for learning,” said Suzanne Sloane, VAVA’s Head of School. “During this unprecedented time, teachers and staff are truly committed to helping every student reach their full potential.”

VAVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. VAVA teachers facilitate live, interactive classes, which allow students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are available to help VAVA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs. VAVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Throughout the school year, VAVA hosts virtual clubs and organizations that allow students to further explore shared interests together.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. For more information on how to enroll, and for a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit https://vava.k12.com/.

About Virginia Virtual Academy

VAVA is available tuition-free to students state-wide, giving families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about VAVA, visit vava.k12.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trust a Leader in Online Education … Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), a tuition-free public school program, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Available to students in grades K-12 across the Commonwealth, VAVA is a program of the King and Queen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
Moderna Announces Additional Capital Investments to Increase Global Manufacturing Capacity for ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up For Success: Colorado Preparatory Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
16:30 Uhr
Trust the Leaders in Online School: Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight School of Arizona Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
16:30 Uhr
Trust a Leader in Online School … Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year
16:00 Uhr
Trust a Leader in Online School: Enrollment Now Open at Digital Academy of Florida
15:30 Uhr
Minnesota Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Students Invited to Get A Head Start on College and Career Goals at Texas Online Preparatory School
15:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up for Success: Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up For Success: Kansas Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Trust the Leader in Online School: Wyoming Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Online Learning Experts at Missouri Virtual Academy Invite Students to Enroll for 2021-2022 School Year