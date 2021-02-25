 

Speedway Motorsports Announces Entitlement Partners for Inaugural NASCAR at Circuit of The Americas Race Weekend

Continuing to build upon one of the most anticipated and action-packed weeks of the 2021 NASCAR schedule, Speedway Motorsports announced EchoPark Automotive, Pit Boss Grills and FEVO as the official entitlement partners for NASCAR’s inaugural May 21-23 race events at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

“The first-ever NASCAR at COTA race week is one of the most anticipated events on the revolutionary 2021 NASCAR schedule,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “We are proud to announce new partnerships with EchoPark Automotive, Pit Boss Grills and FEVO. These innovative, dynamic companies join us as entitlement partners to introduce NASCAR fans around the world to Circuit of The Americas.

“From fans to drivers to business partners, we’ve seen a surge of excitement around COTA since the race week was first announced last fall,” added Smith. “EchoPark, Pit Boss and FEVO are best-in-class brands that will help us create an experience like no other when stock car racing stampedes to Austin in May.”

EchoPark Fuels Excitement with Cup Series Race Sponsorship

Headlining the can’t-miss weekend, EchoPark Automotive will be the title sponsor for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race contested on the world-renowned road course. The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix will be the grand finale for a weekend of white-knuckled, edge-of-your-seat racing and provide the fast-growing automotive retailer a national sports marketing platform.

EchoPark Automotive specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales providing below-market pricing, high quality vehicles and an unmatched guest experience. EchoPark now operates 19 locations across 10 states, including six retail centers in Texas.

Through the partnership, EchoPark receives naming rights to the inaugural event, as well as entitlement for the NASCAR on FOX FS1 broadcast. The pre-owned vehicle retailer will also receive signature signage at the circuit, VIP dignitary roles and premium hospitality to entertain select customers and business partners. EchoPark will also execute a national in-store campaign to promote NASCAR’s first trip to Austin, Texas.

“Bringing NASCAR to Circuit of The Americas is a ground-breaking move by Speedway Motorsports,” said Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive President Jeff Dyke. “Like our high-speed growth and revolutionary approach to pre-owned vehicle sales through EchoPark, this race will be history-in-the-making and we are proud to put our name on it.”

