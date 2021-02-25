Humana Military Names Alefiyah Mesiwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Humana Military, a wholly owned subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced today the appointment of Alefiyah Mesiwala, M.D., MPH, as Humana Military’s new Chief Medical Officer. Effective March 15, Dr. Mesiwala will serve as a member of the Humana Military leadership team and report to Brent Densford, President, Humana Government Business, Inc. – Humana Military.

Humana Military has a long history of partnering with Department of Defense and the Defense Health Agency to administer health coverage for U.S. Military active duty service beneficiaries, retirees and family members through the TRICARE health program. Humana Military is a convener of care for the TRICARE East region, serving the physical and mental health and well-being needs of beneficiaries through 500,000 health care provider partnerships.

“Humana Military has been a proud partner of the Defense Health Agency for 25 years, helping the agency develop solutions to support six million TRICARE active duty, retiree and their family beneficiaries to achieve better health outcomes, receive improved quality of care and lower care costs,” Densford said. “Humana Military is excited to have Dr. Mesiwala join our team and strengthen our partnership with the DHA. Dr. Mesiwala’s background as a physician, combined with her experiences in integrated payer and provider health, Federal government, and preventive medicine, will make her a critical leader on our team. Dr. Mesiwala’s proven track record in alternative payment models and clinical quality improvement will support DHA and Humana Military navigate a critical and important shift towards value-based care for the TRICARE population.”

As the Chief Medical Officer for Humana Military, Dr. Mesiwala will provide strategic leadership and direction for medical management and clinical operations of the TRICARE contract to ensure the delivery of high quality integrated health care. She will lead large-scale transformation of the Humana Military business towards value-based care delivery, leveraging Humana’s significant capabilities in population health management and integrated care to better serve the physical and behavioral health needs of the TRICARE population. Humana’s population health management capabilities, which include chronic disease management and data analytics, are focused on working with community-based organizations, business and government leaders, and health care practices to co-create clinical solutions to address population health at a local level.