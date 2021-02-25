BlackRock Investment Institute Sees Green Energy Transition Driving 25%i Cumulative Gain in Output by 2040

The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) believes that tackling climate change will drive significant economic improvements over the coming two decades and that the commonly held notion that it has to come at a net cost to society is wrong. BII sees higher returns for certain asset classes and sectors due to their more favorable positioning for a shift to a global economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Today, BII is unveiling new Capital Market Assumptions (CMAs), incorporating risks and opportunities tied to climate change. BII’s CMAs are a building block of portfolios the firm designs and implements for clients.

“Climate risk is investment risk, yet there are also significant investment opportunities in the transition to a net-zero economy,” said Jean Boivin, Head of the BlackRock Investment Institute. “By quantifying those opportunities we can build portfolios that benefit from exposure to the transition, which is an integral part of our fiduciary duty to clients.”

Most economic projections do not yet factor in the potential costs of any physical damage from climate change; the costs and benefits of an energy transition; and the effects of policy changes, including increased government spending on green initiatives, associated with meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement. By incorporating these considerations, BII estimates that an orderly transition to a net-zero-emissions world could result in a cumulative output gain of nearly 25% over the next two decades, relative to no action being taken to prevent climate change.

Sustainable Asset Premium

“While the global green energy transition will benefit economic growth broadly, there are some asset classes and sectors better positioned than others as we shift to a net-zero world,” added Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, Global CIO of Solutions within BlackRock’s Multi-Asset Strategies & Solutions business. “We expect investor capital will flow toward these more sustainable assets, creating outperformance for green investments and separating leaders from laggards.”