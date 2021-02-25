Expansion of RF/Microwave Continues with Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Now Offering Microwave Filters from 3RWave

Located in the Republic of Korea, 3Rwave has just over 300 filter types that are representative of the company’s design capability with ceramic, cavity, and LC types as well as SIW (substrate integrated waveguide) and microstrip products. These filters are capable of reaching frequencies up to 40GHz with a power capability of up to a 2KW peak.

LAFOX, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd . (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the expansion of its product portfolio with a new range of microwave filters from its established partner 3RWave .

“The new product extension is a perfect fit for Richardson,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “These filters are widely used by our customers in applications including RF and microwave communications, test equipment, and radar; adding them to our product offering provides one-stop design support for our customers.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

“With our core value in mind, our filters have been built to be reliable and robust,” said Yong-Ju, Chief Executive Officer of 3Rwave. “Their versatility and vast configuration options will be sure to fit in with our customers’ requirements.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:

Chris Marshall

CTO/VP of Marketing

Phone: (630) 208-2222

chrism@rell.com