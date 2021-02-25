 

Revival Gold to Attend Conferences

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces its participation in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

  • BMO 30th Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held as a Virtual Event on March 1 - 5, 2021. Revival Gold is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 4th at 12:15 pm EST.

  • PDAC 2021 Conference to be held as a Virtual Event on March 8 - 11, 2021.

Interested parties that wish to schedule a meeting, or who would like further information regarding the conferences noted above, please contact, Melisa Armand, (416) 366-4100 or email info@revival-gold.com. Corporate presentation and information materials are available on the Company’s website at www.revival‐gold.com.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for a first phase restart of heap leach operations to produce 72,000 ounces of gold per year over an initial seven-year mine life at an AISC of $1,057 per ounce of gold. Meanwhile, exploration continues, focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.6 million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold containing 1.36 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.1 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five kilometers and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

For further details, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, and data verification, please see the Company’s NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Heap Leach Operation on the Beartrack Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA – NI 43-101 Technical Report”, dated December 17th, 2020.

Revival Gold has approximately 71.2 million shares outstanding and had a cash balance of approximately C$9.1 million on December 31st, 2020. Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

