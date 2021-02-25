NCR to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will present to investors at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on March 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the sessions.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.
Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005850/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare