NCR to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will present to investors at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on March 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the sessions.