 

NCR to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

25.02.2021, 17:30   

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will present to investors at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on March 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the sessions.

About NCR Corporation
 NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation



Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
NCR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
08.02.21
NCR Recognized as a WW Leader in IDC MarketScape for Point of Sale Applications for Fast Casual & Quick Service Restaurants, 2020-2021
08.02.21
NCR Acquires Terafina to Expand its Digital First Banking Platform
29.01.21
NCR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call