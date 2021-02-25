 

DSG Global Updates Investors on Prior Sales Projections, EV Division, Pacer, and Infinity

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the recent cease trade order imposed by the British Columbia Securities commission, DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is providing this corporate update to retract and clarify prior sales forecasts for its electric vehicle and golf divisions.

The Company’s focus during Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 has been to mitigate manufacturing, shipping, product development, and contract delays resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In light of recent events and uncertainties, the Company is currently re-evaluating prior sales predictions for 2021 and anticipates providing ongoing guidance based on complete results and developments during Q1. We are making great strides in refining our products, and in securing our manufacturing and supply chains in order to capitalize on the mounting anticipation and appetite for our products in 2021.

Imperium Motor Division

Our electric vehicle division experienced various delays from August through December, which have affected anticipated product rollouts and related revenue realization during Q1. In particular, manufacturing and shipment delays among our Asia-based suppliers, lack of shipping container availability (resulting from industry-wide COVID19-related capacity reductions), and unanticipated administrative delays in the assignment of our World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI) number have offset the formalization of our dealership network, rendered us unable to establish delivery dates and complete sales agreements, and delayed the homologation and rollout of our range of electric vehicles.

Retraction of Prior EV Sales Projections

On November 9, 2020 we announced anticipated EV sales of at least $20.4 million during the first half of 2021, including pre-orders for 1,155 low speed vehicles valued at $5.7 million. On November 30, 2020 we announced $40 million in anticipated electric vehicle sales during 2021. These estimates were based on a combination of expected dealer and direct sales. Prior dealer sales estimates were based on approximately 58 U.S. dealers achieving approximately 50% to 65% of required low speed vehicle sales targets (15 to 20 vehicles per dealership per quarter, with an average price of US$9,000 per vehicle). Actual quotas for our planned dealership network are 120 vehicles per year based on average anticipated sales. Dealer sales targets were based on average dealer demand, supported by market size and market research, modified for COVID19-related economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, our direct sales estimates anticipated a 50% conversion rate for non-deposited sales reservations/pre-sales. However, in light of the aforementioned manufacturing, shipping, and administrative delays, we have not completed any sales and can no longer reliably estimate sales. Therefore, as required by Canadian National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations) (National Instrument 51-102), the Company hereby retracts all prior sales projections. The Company will not revise its revenue projections until manufacturing, shipping, distribution, and fulfillment conditions allow for a reasonable estimation of anticipated sales. We anticipate that these conditions will normalize in Q1.

