Greene Concepts Details Highlights and Accomplishments from 2019 – 2021 While Continuing Movement Toward Massive Growth and Sales
MARION, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to present to shareholders the Company’s highlights and accomplishments from 2019 – February 2021.
This provides all shareholders some history about the company over the past couple of years since we acquired the bottling plant in early 2019.
Company Highlights (Jan – Feb 2021)
- Company connects with Marcus Lemonis "The Prophet" to donate water to Camping World to assist Texas residents
- Company donates a second truckload of bottled water to Houston to help the local residents
- Company donates a truckload of bottled water to Houston residents impacted by cold weather
- Company announces U.S. Veteran BE WATER distributorship in Pennsylvania
- Company announces it has paid off all mortgage liens and debt obligations of the bottling plant and surrounding land
- Company announces joint venture w/Lucky Soul Inc. to distribute BE WATER/SOULTOX brands in multiple channels
- Company announces it has begun application process for placement on the OTCQB
- Company completes $2.875 Million funding transaction (w/o dilution) to expand and grow the BE WATER brand
- Company partners with Upstart Kombucha to maximize distribution and sales around the country
- Company doubles inventory distribution to Amazon due to heavy demand
Company launches BE WATER page through Amazon and sells out of product first day
- Company announces pathway to rise through OTC Market Tiers on the Way to NASDAQ
- Company announces inventory sent to Amazon fulfillment centers to support upcoming online listing
- Company details 2020 accomplishments to include an increase in sales over the past year
Company Highlights (2020)
- Company offers unlimited supply of artesian water for industrial, government and local economic use
- Company announces placement of BE WATER product brand on Walmart.com webpage
- Company releases annual report (period ending 7/31/2020) showing assets of $4,837,830 & revenues of $51,425
- Company announces two new labels focused on extending sales into the Chinese Market
- Company announces A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau
- Company announces new BE WATER logo and sales campaign through Amazon.com
- Company expands sales reach in CA, GA, OR, LA and FL through multi-state distributorship initiative
- Company launches innovation and crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo
- Company launches U.S Veteran Distributorship Program to expand economic opportunities for U.S. Veterans
- Company achieves first retail placement in Santa Rosa Pit Stop and on target for $14M in sales worldwide in 2020
- Company signs 10-acre land purchase agreement near plant containing 7 production wells to meet increased demand
- Company announces $16.5 million "Happy Mellow" immune formula purchase agreement by Sunflower Consulting Group
- Company announces partnership with New World Health and Wellness and Stay Cool for Water Club subscription service
- Company announces launch of new CBD, CBN, CBG immune support beverage with SoluScience LLC
- Company announces launch of new Water Club subsidiary for water delivery based on subscription
- Company announces purchase order agreement with Central Florida's largest Nissan automotive dealer
- Company holds a virtual re-opening plant tour regarding full production operations
- Company receives approval as a government contractor and bid status on government contracts
- Company renewed marketing efforts to occur around the design and sale of premium artesian spring water
- Company signs a $14,000,000 sales purchase agreement with Sunflower Consulting Group
- Company finalizes first purchase order of BE WATER with Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians' Pit Stop Gas station
- Company announces strategic partnership with Sunflower Consulting Group to expand sales of BE WATER brand
- Company offers white label manufacture business opportunities to third-party beverage companies
- Company reduces common shares outstanding by 225 Million to 637,851,741
Company Highlights (2019)
