 

Trust the Leader in Online School Destinations Career Academy of Oregon Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 17:30  |  44   |   |   

After an academic year like no other, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

ORDCA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

ORDCA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Oregon, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Oregon Public School System. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

While working towards their high school diplomas, ORDCA students participate in the Stride Career Prep program and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business and Management, Health Sciences, and Arts, Information, and Communication. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

“Students of all ages need consistency and an opportunity to shine; ORDCA can provide them with both,” said Sonimar Villegas, Head of School. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to succeed at the next level.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ORDCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ORDCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://ordca.k12.com/.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORDCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ORDCA, visit https://ordca.k12.com/.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trust the Leader in Online School Destinations Career Academy of Oregon Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year After an academic year like no other, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year. ORDCA …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
American Water Reports 2020 Results
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Trust a Leader in Online Education … Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year
16:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up For Success: Colorado Preparatory Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
16:30 Uhr
Trust the Leaders in Online School: Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight School of Arizona Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
16:30 Uhr
Trust a Leader in Online School … Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year
16:00 Uhr
Trust a Leader in Online School: Enrollment Now Open at Digital Academy of Florida
15:30 Uhr
Minnesota Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Students Invited to Get A Head Start on College and Career Goals at Texas Online Preparatory School
15:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up for Success: Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up For Success: Kansas Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Trust the Leader in Online School: Wyoming Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year