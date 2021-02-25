ORDCA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

After an academic year like no other, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

ORDCA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Oregon, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Oregon Public School System. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

While working towards their high school diplomas, ORDCA students participate in the Stride Career Prep program and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business and Management, Health Sciences, and Arts, Information, and Communication. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

“Students of all ages need consistency and an opportunity to shine; ORDCA can provide them with both,” said Sonimar Villegas, Head of School. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to succeed at the next level.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ORDCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ORDCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://ordca.k12.com/.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORDCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ORDCA, visit https://ordca.k12.com/.

