Median Strengthens its iBiopsy Leadership Team With the Appointment of Thomas Bonnefont as Chief Operating and Commercial Officer and the Appointment of Mike Doherty as Sr. Strategy Advisor, Product Development

Median Technologies (ALMDT:PA) (Paris:ALMDT) announced today the appointment of Thomas Bonnefont to the newly created position of Chief Operating and Commercial Officer of the iBiopsy Business Unit as well as the appointment of Mike Doherty as Sr. Strategy Advisor, iBiopsy Product Development. They both join Median’s executive team. Mike Doherty is based in the US.

These appointments follow a series of iBiopsy advancements and milestones successfully passed in 2020 and early 2021. The company prepares to launch its iBiopsy product development plan including regulatory aspects, define its go-to-market strategy then expand its iBiopsy operations globally, bringing hope and relief to care givers and patients worldwide as well as advancing medical research for leading academic centers and biopharma partners.

As Chief Operating and Commercial Officer, Thomas Bonnefont will supervise the whole iBiopsy Business Unit and drive the commercial strategy and market development plans for iBiopsy products, as well as their implementation. Thomas will take up his position on March 1st as a member of the executive team under the direct responsibility of Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median.

Thomas Bonnefont comes to Median Technologies with over 20 years of global business management for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, especially in the field of oncology, both in diagnostics as well as therapeutics. Most recently, Thomas was Global Commercial Vice-President at Guerbet Group where he built and expanded the Interventional Oncology franchise with a tremendous growth in the US, Asia-Pacific & EMEA regions. Previously Thomas held sales & marketing management positions within renowned organizations such as MicroPort, GE Healthcare, Laboratoires Pierre Fabre and Johnson & Johnson.

As Sr. Strategy Advisor, Product Development iBiopsy, Mike Doherty will participate in the BU’s strategy definition and coordinate activities for iBiopsy product development. He will be instrumental in the development and implementation of iBiopsy regulatory plans, to optimize iBiopsy product introduction in the US (FDA) and in Europe (EMA). His role will be also central in providing recommendations for clinical data acquisition strategies and evaluating the most effective data sources. Mike will actively participate in the creation of the iBiopsy product classification and training protocols and ensure these protocols will meet regulatory standards. Mike will join Median’s executive team under the direct responsibility of Fredrik Brag.