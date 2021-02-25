Grin Partners with Henry Schein Orthodontics and Launches Remote Orthodontic Consultations

According to research conducted by the Journal of Clinical Orthodontics (JCO), on average, only 43% of consultations result in immediate patient acquisition, and costs practices approximately $900 - $1,350 per patient 1 . The Grin Remote Consultation journey leverages Grin virtual care technology—previously reserved for Grin partner doctors and patients already engaged in orthodontic care—and now allows for a pre-treatment touchpoint. Patients can request a consultation with local participating orthodontists through a variety of channels such as participating practices’ engagement platforms or direct doctor referrals.

Grin, a comprehensive digital orthodontic platform that provides orthodontic solutions in partnership with trusted local doctors, today announced a partnership with Henry Schein Orthodontics, the orthodontics business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), and a new Remote Consultation feature. Henry Schein Orthodontics will offer the Grin Remote Monitoring Platform and Grin Remote Consultation to their orthodontic customers across the United States. The Grin experience consists of the Grin App and Grin Scope, which is an FDA listed medical device. Remote Consultation provides orthodontists with a cost effective alternative virtual solution to time consuming initial consults. Combined with Grin Remote Monitoring, this new feature delivers superior visibility resulting in unprecedented insights that assist doctors in cost effective lead generation along with safe and convenient care.

The Grin Scope is an orthodontist created, proprietary device that serves as an intraoral adapter. It is designed to retract the cheeks to allow a full view of a patient’s mouth. The entire system is powered by the robust Grin App; patients are guided to self-scan their teeth for an orthodontist-ready video. Doctors receive the intraoral self-scan video of their potential patient and send back a short video analysis of the most appropriate treatment options and pathways.

“Consultations are a critical, yet costly step in the process of generating new business and establishing trustworthy doctor-patient relationships. They have the potential to eat up a patient’s valuable time and can be financially inefficient for orthodontists,” said Grin CEO Adam Schulhof, DMD. “We listened to Grin network members, including our new partner Henry Schein, that virtual consultations would address the desire to develop leads while adhering to today’s safety requirements. We’re committed to helping orthodontists generate new opportunities and are excited to work with Henry Schein to provide practitioners nationwide the innovative tools necessary to increase convenience and cost competitiveness.”

“We don’t just see a few poorly shot photos; Grin helps our patients take a detailed video scan in less than a minute so I can see every detail,” said Douglas Palaganis DDS, a Grin partner orthodontist.

"At Henry Schein Orthodontics, we are constantly on the lookout for innovative solutions that our customers can rely on to provide the most optimal care to their patients,” said Phil Prentice, President, Strategic Products Portfolio Group, Henry Schein. “We are delighted to partner with Grin to help our orthodontic customers successfully implement minimal touch strategies and deliver more predictable and reliable results, and shorter treatment times."

