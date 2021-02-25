PCAS 2020 annual results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 25.02.2021, 17:45 | 33 | 0 | 0 25.02.2021, 17:45 | Ecully, February 25, 2021 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its 2020 results. in millions of euros 2019 2020 Net sales 200.9 194.1 EBITDA (*) 16.3 10.7 EBITDA margin 8.1% 5.5% Current operating income (*) -3.5 -10.8 Current operating income margin -1.8% -5.5% Other operating income and expenses -5.2 -0.2 Operating income -8.7 -11.0 Financial result -2.1 -1.6 Taxes -2.9 -2.4 Net result -13.7 -14.9 (*) of which research tax credit (CIR): 4.5 M€ in 2019 and 4.3 M€ in 2020 Audit procedures have been performed and auditor’s report is in progress of being issued. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

PCAS Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer