PCAS 2020 annual results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 25.02.2021, 17:45 | 33 | 0 |
Ecully, February 25, 2021
2020 ANNUAL RESULTS
PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its 2020 results.
|in millions of euros
|2019
|2020
|Net sales
|200.9
|194.1
|EBITDA (*)
|16.3
|10.7
|EBITDA margin
|8.1%
|5.5%
|Current operating income (*)
|-3.5
|-10.8
|Current operating income margin
|-1.8%
|-5.5%
|Other operating income and expenses
|-5.2
|-0.2
|Operating income
|-8.7
|-11.0
|Financial result
|-2.1
|-1.6
|Taxes
|-2.9
|-2.4
|Net result
|-13.7
|-14.9
|(*) of which research tax credit (CIR): 4.5 M€ in 2019 and 4.3 M€ in 2020
|Audit procedures have been performed and auditor’s report is in progress of being issued.
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0