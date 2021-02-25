Appointments to Arkema’s Board of Directors and Changes in Corporate Governance

The appointment of Thierry Pilenko will enable the Board of Directors to benefit from his experience as Chairman and Chief executive officer of listed companies, as a top-level energy industry executive in a highly international environment (Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and North America), and from his extensive experience in technologies and new materials, as well as in talent management.

Based on a proposal of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance committee, Arkema’s (Paris:AKE) Board of Directors, at its meeting on 24 February 2021, decided to ask the shareholders, at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 May 2021, and as replacements for Thierry Morin, Marc Pandraud and Yannick Assouad, whose terms of office are due to terminate, to approve the following:

After carefully considering the experience and independence of Thierry Pilenko1, and subject to his appointment by the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Thierry Pilenko as a member of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance committee, where he will replace Thierry Morin as its Chairman.

Thierry Pilenko, born in 1957, is a graduate of the École Nationale Supérieure de Géologie in Nancy, France, and of the Institut Français du Pétrole (IFPEN). He is a management consultant and holds several directorships in international energy companies.

Thierry Pilenko began his career in 1984 as a geological engineer with Schlumberger. During the 20 years he spent with this company, he held various management positions, including in Italy, Gabon, Nigeria, Dubai, Indonesia and the United States. In 2004, he was appointed Chief executive efficer of Veritas DGC, a geophysical services company based in Houston (which subsequently became CGG Veritas), before becoming Chairman and CEO of Technip SA in 2007, and Executive Chairman of TechnipFMC between 2017 and 2019. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot (PSA) between 2012 and 2014, a director of CGG between 2007 and 2010, of Hercules Offshore between 2006 and 2015, and of Valaris between 2017 and 2021. He has been a US resident, based in Houston, for over 15 years.