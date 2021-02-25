 

Metromile Appoints Junna Ro as General Counsel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 18:00  |  42   |   |   

Former AAA insurer chief ethics and compliance officer and Symantec corporate counsel joins leading digital insurance platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced insurance industry veteran Junna Ro joined the company as general counsel. In her role, Ro oversees a growing team of legal, regulatory and compliance professionals as a member of the leadership team.

“Junna joins Metromile as we prepare to bring our personalized, digital insurance nationwide as a new public company. I believe Junna’s leadership will help us make auto insurance fairer and more widely available so more people can benefit from an exceptional customer experience and greater control over what they pay,” said Metromile CEO Dan Preston. “And as a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, she has dedicated her career to giving people a voice. We are committed to having a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects our communities, and I am confident she will help us make an impact both internally and within the industry.”

“I have watched Metromile change the industry by making auto insurance more accessible for more people, and I cannot wait to help bring personalized insurance to more drivers,” said Ro.

Ro joins Metromile with more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry at CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer and one of the top 20 personal lines property and casualty insurance groups in the U.S. She was vice president, chief ethics and compliance officer and associate general counsel, responsible for the corporate compliance and ethics, privacy, product forms and employment law functions.

Ro also served as corporate counsel at Symantec and its predecessor VERITAS Software for seven years.

She sits on the Asian Pacific Fund’s advisory council. Previously, she served on the board of directors of the Bay Area Ethics and Compliance Association and the Korean American Bar Association of Northern California and as co-chair and founding member of the National Association for Diversity in Compliance.

Ro is an alumna of Santa Clara University School of Law and University of California, Los Angeles.

About Metromile
Metromile is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile, instead of the industry-standard approximations and estimates that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

For more information about Metromile, visit www.metromile.com and enterprise.metromile.com.

Contact

Rick Chen, Metromile
press@metromile.com
415-676-7744

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d76f79aa-b296-4070 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metromile Appoints Junna Ro as General Counsel Former AAA insurer chief ethics and compliance officer and Symantec corporate counsel joins leading digital insurance platformSAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin