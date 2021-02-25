 

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFOMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), 25 February 2021, 18:00h CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of 10,000 new shares on 22 February 2021 pursuant to the exercise of subscription rights.

  • Share capital: EUR 3,797,765.64
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 22,107,609 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 22,107,609 (all relating to ordinary shares) 
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
     
    • 141 “2013 ESOP Warrants” issued on 3 May 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 70,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
    • 435 “2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on 3 November 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 217,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
    • 319 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on 12 December 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 159,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    • 550,000 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on 21 February 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 550,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, CFO
corporate@nyxoah.com
+32 (0)10 22 24 55

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio system, a CE-validated, patient-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk1 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

Following successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in March 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio system.

For more information, please visit www.nyxoah.com.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.




 

1 Young T. et al: Sleep Disordered Breathing and Mortality: Eighteen-Year Follow-up of the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort, Sleep. 2008 Aug 1; 31(8): 1071–1078.



 

 

Wertpapier


