 

Appointment of Jacky Gofflot as Chief Executive Officer of Recylex S.A. and of Thomas Hüser as Chairman of the Board of Directors, in replacement of Sebastian Rudow

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 18:00  |  44   |   |   

The Recylex Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) announced today that Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Recylex S.A., has resigned from his functions with effect as from March 1st, 2021 and will be replaced by Jacky Gofflot as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Gofflot joined Recylex in April 2020 to manage its battery breaking sites. He is an experienced plant manager, having started the first unit in the world dedicated to the pyrolysis of electronic cards (PCB). He holds a General Engineering Degree from the CESI in Arras (France), as well as a BTS in Chemistry from the LTE in Armentières (France). Prior to joining Recylex in April 2020, he held various plant management positions (Paprec Harnes, Coolrec France, WEEE Metallica, Metal Blanc, Norzinco Anzin).

“I have been an operational manager in the non-ferrous metals and D3E business sector for more than 30 years with several companies and I am pleased to be taking over the general management of Recylex S.A. Together with the teams, I intend to pursue the strategy initiated by Sebastian Rudow in order to meet the many challenges that await us this year” commented Mr. Gofflot.

The Board of Directors of Recylex S.A. added: “Jacky Gofflot is a seasoned professional, with a strong operational focus and a renowned experience. He benefits from strong standing in our markets and he understands them well. We have tremendous confidence in his ability to provide both operational reliability and good direction to Recylex S.A.”

The Board of Directors has also decided to separate the functions of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors and appointed Thomas Hüser as its Chairman. Of German nationality, Mr. Hüser is an Economic and Public Affairs expert, with an extensive track record in the energy and industrial sector.

***

Disclaimer: This press release is a non-official translation into English of the press release of the same date issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This press release should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law. Further information about Recylex is available from its website (www.recylex.eu)

***

Raw materials from urban mines

The Recylex Group is a European specialist in the recycling of lead, zinc and polypropylene.

For more information about the Recylex Group: www.recylex.eu

***

Press & Investor contact: T +33 (0)158 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu

Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75008 Paris | France

Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Appointment of Jacky Gofflot as Chief Executive Officer of Recylex S.A. and of Thomas Hüser as Chairman of the Board of Directors, in replacement of Sebastian Rudow The Recylex Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) announced today that Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Recylex S.A., has resigned from his functions with effect as from March 1st, 2021 and will be replaced by Jacky …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Financial information at December 31, 2020