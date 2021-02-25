 

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Names Vice President of Sales for Central Texas Region Including Austin and San Antonio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 18:07  |  57   |   |   

Fort Worth, TX, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that David Kirk has been named Vice President of Sales in the Company’s office in Austin, Texas. 

Mr. Kirk is a native Texan and graduate of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. He has more than 30 year’s experience in the promotional products industry. 

“David has extensive business-to-business sales experience as well as selling directly to end users. He also has 20 years experience importing goods throughout the globe, so his contacts and knowledge are going to be an immense benefit to our customers,” said Marc Johnson, ADMQ CEO.

“David as a sales representative has worked with every type of business -- large corporations, regional businesses, to small ‘mom and pop’ clients,” Mr. Johnson added, “Taking David’s excellent communication skills and pairing them with his acute attention to detail, he has built a tremendous reputation in our industry. We look forward to an increase in sales of ADMQ’s myriad of excellent products throughout Texas.”

Mr. Kirk will be working with clients throughout the Central Texas region including San Antonio as well into the southern parts of the state including Houston and Galveston. Expanding the ADMQ sales team to more locations within the Company’s home state allows its services to be offered to even more customers. 

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Names Vice President of Sales for Central Texas Region Including Austin and San Antonio Fort Worth, TX, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that David Kirk has been named Vice President of Sales in the Company’s office in Austin, Texas.  Mr. Kirk is a native …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. Announces New Website: www.admendeavors.com
03.02.21
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Now Part of Elite Businesses Earning Better Business Bureau Accreditation