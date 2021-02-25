Mr. Kirk is a native Texan and graduate of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. He has more than 30 year’s experience in the promotional products industry.

Fort Worth, TX, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that David Kirk has been named Vice President of Sales in the Company’s office in Austin, Texas.

“David has extensive business-to-business sales experience as well as selling directly to end users. He also has 20 years experience importing goods throughout the globe, so his contacts and knowledge are going to be an immense benefit to our customers,” said Marc Johnson, ADMQ CEO.

“David as a sales representative has worked with every type of business -- large corporations, regional businesses, to small ‘mom and pop’ clients,” Mr. Johnson added, “Taking David’s excellent communication skills and pairing them with his acute attention to detail, he has built a tremendous reputation in our industry. We look forward to an increase in sales of ADMQ’s myriad of excellent products throughout Texas.”

Mr. Kirk will be working with clients throughout the Central Texas region including San Antonio as well into the southern parts of the state including Houston and Galveston. Expanding the ADMQ sales team to more locations within the Company’s home state allows its services to be offered to even more customers.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

