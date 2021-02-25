ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

EUR million Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Q4 2020

New orders 429.0 303.4 378.7

Revenue 400.6 314.6 346.6

Gross profit margin % 51.5 49.9 45.2

Operating result 130.9 83.9 77.5

Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) 6.4 6.3 27.1

Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) (3.5) (3.0) (3.0)

Net earnings 104.5 58.1 79.1