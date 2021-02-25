 

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Almere, The Netherlands
February 25, 2021, 6 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its fourth quarter 2020 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.

Strong quarterly results driven by continued logic/foundry demand

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

EUR million Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Q4 2020
New orders 429.0 303.4 378.7
Revenue 400.6 314.6 346.6
Gross profit margin % 51.5 49.9 45.2
Operating result 130.9 83.9 77.5
Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) 6.4 6.3 27.1
Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) (3.5) (3.0) (3.0)
Net earnings 104.5 58.1 79.1
Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013 and result from sale of ASMPT shares) 108.0 61.2 82.1
  • New orders at €379 million were 25% above the level of last quarter.
  • Revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 was €347 million and increased 10% compared to the previous quarter due to stronger market demand.
  • Gross profit margin was 45.2% in Q4 2020 compared to 49.9% in the previous quarter which had an exceptionally strong mix.
  • Operating result was €78 million compared to €84 million in the previous quarter, mainly due to mix effects and higher R&D and SG&A costs.
  • Normalized net earnings for the fourth quarter 2020 were €82 million, €21 million higher compared to Q3 2020, due to the higher contribution of ASMPT, mainly caused by one-off effects.

COMMENT

