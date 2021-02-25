ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Almere, The Netherlands
February 25, 2021, 6 p.m. CET
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its fourth quarter 2020 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.
Strong quarterly results driven by continued logic/foundry demand
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|EUR million
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2020
|Q4 2020
|New orders
|429.0
|303.4
|378.7
|Revenue
|400.6
|314.6
|346.6
|Gross profit margin %
|51.5
|49.9
|45.2
|Operating result
|130.9
|83.9
|77.5
|Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013)
|6.4
|6.3
|27.1
|Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013)
|(3.5)
|(3.0)
|(3.0)
|Net earnings
|104.5
|58.1
|79.1
|Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013 and result from sale of ASMPT shares)
|108.0
|61.2
|82.1
- New orders at €379 million were 25% above the level of last quarter.
- Revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 was €347 million and increased 10% compared to the previous quarter due to stronger market demand.
- Gross profit margin was 45.2% in Q4 2020 compared to 49.9% in the previous quarter which had an exceptionally strong mix.
- Operating result was €78 million compared to €84 million in the previous quarter, mainly due to mix effects and higher R&D and SG&A costs.
- Normalized net earnings for the fourth quarter 2020 were €82 million, €21 million higher compared to Q3 2020, due to the higher contribution of ASMPT, mainly caused by one-off effects.
COMMENT
