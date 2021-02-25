--------------------------------------------------------------------------------General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------25.02.2021ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED(the "Company")(a company incorporated with limited liability under the Companies (Jersey) Law1991, as amended, with registered number 70371)NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGNOTICE is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company willbe held at 09:00 a.m. (Jersey time) on 12 March 2021 at the offices of AztecFinancial Services (Jersey) Limited at 11-15 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey,JE4 0QH to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as aspecial resolution:SPECIAL RESOLUTION1. THAT with effect from the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting, theAmended Articles tabled at the Extraordinary General Meeting be adopted as theArticles of Association of the Company in substitution for and to the exclusionof the Existing Articles.In this special resolution a reference to the Existing Articles shall mean theArticles of Association of the Company as at immediately prior to theExtraordinary General Meeting and a reference to the Amended Articles shall meanthe proposed new Articles of Association of the Company (made available toshareholders for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.aere.com/pressreleases.aspx [https://www.aere.com/pressreleases.aspx] prior to theExtraordinary General Meeting).By order of the BoardRegistered Office11-15 Seaton PlaceSt HelierJerseyJE4 0QHChannel IslandsSecretaryDated 25 February 2021Notes:1. Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint one ormore proxies (who need not be Shareholders) to attend and vote on a poll ontheir behalf provided that if two or more proxies are to be appointed, eachproxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attaching to different Shares.The Existing Articles require that all votes at the Extraordinary GeneralMeeting shall be by poll.2. On a poll each Shareholder will be entitled to 1 vote per Share held (subjectto any restrictions in the Existing Articles).3. To have the right to attend and vote at the meeting you must hold Shares inthe Company.4. To be valid, a Form of Proxy (and the power of attorney or other authority,if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof)completed by a Shareholder must be received by or on behalf of the Company atthe address set forth in the relevant Form of Proxy as soon as possible, but inany event not later than 10:00 a.m. (Amsterdam time/C.E.T.) on 11 March 2021and, in the case of a Shareholder holding interests in Shares through anintermediary of Euroclear Netherlands, the Form of Proxy must be submitted viathe Shareholder's account holding bank or broker, as set out in the letter fromthe Chairman. If a Shareholder holding interests in Shares through anintermediary of Euroclear Netherlands submits a Form of Proxy directly to theproxy agent Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. other than via theShareholder's account holding bank or broker, the Form of Proxy shall beconsidered invalid. A Form of Proxy accompanies this notice. Completion andreturn of a Form of Proxy (a) will not preclude Registered Shareholders fromattending and voting at the meeting should they wish to do so, and (b) isrequired for Shareholders holding interests in Shares via an intermediary ofEuroclear Netherlands to be permitted to attend and/or vote at the meeting.Further inquiry note:FTI Consulting+44 20 3727 1000Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Andrew Davisscatrium@fticonsulting.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedSeaton Place 11-15UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islandsphone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113FAX:mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comWWW: http://www.aere.comISIN: JE00B3DCF752indexes:stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4848643OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited