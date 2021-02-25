EANS-General Meeting Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act
General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
25.02.2021
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
(the "Company")
(a company incorporated with limited liability under the Companies (Jersey) Law
1991, as amended, with registered number 70371)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will
be held at 09:00 a.m. (Jersey time) on 12 March 2021 at the offices of Aztec
Financial Services (Jersey) Limited at 11-15 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey,
JE4 0QH to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a
special resolution:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. THAT with effect from the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the
Amended Articles tabled at the Extraordinary General Meeting be adopted as the
Articles of Association of the Company in substitution for and to the exclusion
of the Existing Articles.
In this special resolution a reference to the Existing Articles shall mean the
Articles of Association of the Company as at immediately prior to the
Extraordinary General Meeting and a reference to the Amended Articles shall mean
the proposed new Articles of Association of the Company (made available to
shareholders for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.aere.com/
pressreleases.aspx [https://www.aere.com/pressreleases.aspx] prior to the
Extraordinary General Meeting).
By order of the Board
Registered Office
11-15 Seaton Place
St Helier
Jersey
JE4 0QH
Channel Islands
Secretary
Dated 25 February 2021
Notes:
1. Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint one or
more proxies (who need not be Shareholders) to attend and vote on a poll on
their behalf provided that if two or more proxies are to be appointed, each
proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attaching to different Shares.
The Existing Articles require that all votes at the Extraordinary General
Meeting shall be by poll.
2. On a poll each Shareholder will be entitled to 1 vote per Share held (subject
to any restrictions in the Existing Articles).
3. To have the right to attend and vote at the meeting you must hold Shares in
the Company.
4. To be valid, a Form of Proxy (and the power of attorney or other authority,
if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof)
completed by a Shareholder must be received by or on behalf of the Company at
the address set forth in the relevant Form of Proxy as soon as possible, but in
any event not later than 10:00 a.m. (Amsterdam time/C.E.T.) on 11 March 2021
and, in the case of a Shareholder holding interests in Shares through an
intermediary of Euroclear Netherlands, the Form of Proxy must be submitted via
the Shareholder's account holding bank or broker, as set out in the letter from
the Chairman. If a Shareholder holding interests in Shares through an
intermediary of Euroclear Netherlands submits a Form of Proxy directly to the
proxy agent Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. other than via the
Shareholder's account holding bank or broker, the Form of Proxy shall be
considered invalid. A Form of Proxy accompanies this notice. Completion and
return of a Form of Proxy (a) will not preclude Registered Shareholders from
attending and voting at the meeting should they wish to do so, and (b) is
required for Shareholders holding interests in Shares via an intermediary of
Euroclear Netherlands to be permitted to attend and/or vote at the meeting.
Further inquiry note:
FTI Consulting
+44 20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Andrew Davis
scatrium@fticonsulting.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4848643
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
