Net Asset Value(s)

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”) launched in 1995 and advised by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2020 was 72.9 pence (30 September 2020 70.7 pence). The net asset value is stated before deducting the final dividend of 2.5 pence per share in respect of the year ended 30 September 2020, which was paid to eligible shareholders on 22 January 2021.

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 31 December 2020 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 31 December 2020 as determined by the directors.

New Investments:

During the three months ended 31 December 2020 no new venture capital investments were completed.

A total of £2,362,000 was invested in eight existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

Realisations:



Name of company

Sale proceeds



Original net cost Carrying value at

30 Sept 2020 £000 £000 £000 Agilitas IT Holdings 12,057 943 12,057 Lending Works 256 925 192 It’s All Good 3,224 1,205 2,511 Collagen Solutions PLC 298 321 287

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 31 December 2020 was 158,952,520. During the three months ended 31 December 2020 no shares were allotted and 667,470 shares were re-purchased for cancellation at an average price of 67.2 pence per share.

