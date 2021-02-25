Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 25 February 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 582,440 Ordinary shares at a price of 120.3p per share.

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 146,112,119 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

