 

Magna to Deliver 3D Surround View With Next-Gen Cameras and Electronic Control Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 18:28  |  50   |   |   

  • New business with multiple global automakers starts in 2022
  • Technology allows drivers to see surroundings all around the vehicle
  • Enables safer, more convenient driving and parking

﻿AURORA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global automakers will soon be able to offer 3D surround-view systems in more vehicles, thanks to Magna’s new surround view cameras and electronic control units. Starting with 2022 model years and proliferating across multiple customers and vehicle platforms, Magna’s next generation cameras and domain controllers will help make the benefits of 3D surround view – a driver-assistance technology found mainly in luxury-class vehicles – available to more consumers.

Magna’s multi-camera system provides a high-resolution, 360-degree field of view around the vehicle. The domain controller then creates a 3D surround-view image by processing the four camera images, rendering a seamlessly stitched 3D view of surroundings in relation to the vehicle. The system helps drivers park in even the tightest of spaces and provides an enhanced level of comfort and convenience.

Magna’s system also delivers data to help improve the performance of other vehicle systems such as emergency braking, and automatically detects and warns the driver when the camera lens is impeded by snow, ice, dirt or raindrops.

"By providing a high-performance surround view platform that is cost-effective, we’re helping our customers bring added safety and convenience to more drivers,” said Uwe Geissinger, Magna Electronics President. “This broader on-the-road experience serves as an excellent enabler for future levels of autonomous driving that will require advanced 360-degree camera performance and full system integration.”

Magna provides advanced driver-assistance systems to automakers around the world, with a focus on the Level 2/2+ systems that serve as the building blocks for future autonomy. Magna-made ADAS can now be found on more than 250 vehicle models, providing features that improve the daily commute and add a layer of driver safety.

TAGS
Software, ADAS, driver-assistance systems

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA
We are a mobility technology company. We have more than 158,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 342 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70f562d2-ae18-4ec1 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magna to Deliver 3D Surround View With Next-Gen Cameras and Electronic Control Units New business with multiple global automakers starts in 2022Technology allows drivers to see surroundings all around the vehicle Enables safer, more convenient driving and parking ﻿AURORA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Magna’s New Michigan Plant to Support Fast-Growing Electric Vehicle Market
19.02.21
Magna Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Outlook
01.02.21
Webkonferenz zu den Ergebnissen für das vierte Quartal und das Jahr 2020 und Ausblick für 2021
27.01.21
Q4 & Year End 2020 Results and 2021 Outlook Conference Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
10
Magna Kooperiert Mit Fisker bei der Entwicklung und Produktion des Fisker Ocean