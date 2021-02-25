TOTAL Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 18, 2021 to February 24, 2021:
|
Transaction date
Total daily
volume (number
of shares)
Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)
Amount of
transactions
(EUR)
Market
(MIC
Code)
18.02.2021
309,446
36.961
11,437,389
XPAR
18.02.2021
-
-
-
CEUX
18.02.2021
-
-
-
TQEX
18.02.2021
-
-
-
AQEU
19.02.2021
306,838
36.641
11,242,749
XPAR
19.02.2021
-
-
-
CEUX
19.02.2021
-
-
-
TQEX
19.02.2021
-
-
-
AQEU
22.02.2021
300,200
37.478
11,250,959
XPAR
|
