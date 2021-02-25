 

TOTAL Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 18, 2021 to February 24, 2021:

Transaction date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC
Code)

18.02.2021

309,446

36.961

11,437,389

XPAR

18.02.2021

-

-

-

CEUX

18.02.2021

-

-

-

TQEX

18.02.2021

-

-

-

AQEU

19.02.2021

306,838

36.641

11,242,749

XPAR

19.02.2021

-

-

-

CEUX

19.02.2021

-

-

-

TQEX

19.02.2021

-

-

-

AQEU

22.02.2021

300,200

37.478

11,250,959

XPAR

Disclaimer

