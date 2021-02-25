PAVmed Announces Closing of its Public Offering of Common Stock

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole bookrunner for the Offering. Lake Street Capital Markets LLC and Maxim Group LLC acted as financial advisors to the Company.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of approximately 9.8 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $45 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by PAVmed.

PAVmed intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all of the Company’s outstanding debt, including all outstanding convertible notes, (subject to our agreeing with the holder of such notes on the terms of repayment), with the balance to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The underwriter has a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 1.5 million additional shares of PAVmed’s common stock.

The Offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File Nos. 333-248709 and 333-253384) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 17, 2020 and February 23, 2021, respectively. A prospectus supplement relating to the Offering and the accompanying prospectus have been filed with the SEC. The securities may be offered only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering can be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.