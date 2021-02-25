 

Bespoke Extracts Announces Closing of $500,000 Private Placement

25.02.2021, 18:36  |  29   |   |   

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it closed a private placement under which it issued and sold to an accredited investor 10,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $0.05 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000, pursuant to a securities purchase agreement with the investor. The Company plans to use the net proceeds for working capital purposes.

Danil Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “This cash infusion is expected to support Bespoke’s ongoing execution of our strategies to capture greater share of the growing global market for high quality, hemp-derived CBD products. We are intensely focused on driving broad consumer awareness and expansion of the CBD products we offer and sincerely appreciate the strong vote of confidence that this investment in our Company’s promising growth prospects represents.”

The securities sold by the Company in the private placement were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and were sold in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Such securities may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it is why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers — including you — to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.  

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

No statement in this press release has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of Bespoke’s products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any Bespoke Extract product. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. shall not be held liable for any medical claims made by customer testimonials.

For more information, please contact:
Bespoke Extracts, Inc.
Phone: 888-575-6738
Email: info@bespokeextracts.com
Web:  www.bespokeextracts.com




