 

2021 U.S. Household Bill Pay Market Size $2.91 Trillion Spent by American Consumers Each Year on Recurring Bills

doxo, the innovative web and mobile bill pay service, today released its 2021 U.S. Bill Pay Market Size & Category Breakout Report, revealing that Americans spend $2.91 trillion annually – one fifth (20%) of all U.S. consumer spending – across 10 primary bill payment categories. In this report, statistical analysis of actual household payments was used to size the market and category across 37,000+ U.S. zip codes and 45 types of services. The report found that the average U.S. household spends $22,668 per year on bills and breaks out the household spending market size for each bill category, percentage of households that pay each bill, and average monthly and annual bill pay costs by state.

“doxoINSIGHTS’ 2021 U.S. Bill Pay Market Size and Category Breakout Report leverages our proprietary dataset to help make the U.S. Bill Pay economy transparent and understandable for all,” said doxo co-founder and CEO, Steve Shivers. “Alongside our app that simplifies the task of staying on top of bills to help improve financial health, these reports support doxo’s ongoing mission to empower our consumer users, billers, and financial service providers alike to make better decisions.”

doxo’s proprietary dataset of consumer bill pay activity generates the industry’s most accurate category and regional statistics

doxo’s bill pay service enables all-in-one bill pay to more than 75,000 providers across the country in 45 different service categories. By incorporating tens of millions of bill payments across 37,000+ U.S. zip codes and all U.S. income and regional demographic segments, the 2021 U.S. Bill Pay Market Size & Category Breakout Report is a true and direct representation of what Americans actually pay on their bills. Updated for 2021, this proprietary dataset provides the foundation for doxoINSIGHTS’ bottoms-up market sizing of the 10 most common bills and makes category size and average spend transparent at the national, state, and local level. In contrast to other industry data sources – which often mix household recurring bill expenses with employer-paid or withheld expenditures (e.g. health insurance, taxes), and retail and discretionary spending (e.g. credit card balances) – doxo’s unique, nation-wide household bill pay data specifically quantifies the actual consumer portion of total recurring bill spend and household penetration rate for each category.

