 

Trust a Leader in Online School Arkansas Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2021-2022 School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 19:00  |  31   |   |   

Students are invited to explore different career paths at Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), which is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. An online public charter school, ARVA is available tuition-free to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside anywhere in the state.

In addition to career learning courses, ARVA students have access to a robust curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music, as well as a host of electives including world languages. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings.

ARVA’s enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

“At ARVA, we are committed to providing a stable, high-quality learning environment for students and families during this unprecedented time,” said ARVA Head of School Amy Johnson. “Every school year, we are devoted to helping students reach their full potential. However, this year, our commitment is stronger than ever.”

Many families and students choose ARVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on ARVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at arva.k12.com.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a full-time public charter school serving students in grades K through 12. As part of the Arkansas public school system, ARVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about ARVA, visit arva.k12.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trust a Leader in Online School Arkansas Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2021-2022 School Year Students are invited to explore different career paths at Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), which is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. An online public charter school, ARVA is available tuition-free to students in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Moderna Announces Additional Capital Investments to Increase Global Manufacturing Capacity for ...
The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from Pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa Study of ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
Trust the Leader in Online School: Destinations Career Academy of Oregon Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
17:00 Uhr
Trust a Leader in Online Education … Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year
16:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up For Success: Colorado Preparatory Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
16:30 Uhr
Trust the Leaders in Online School: Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight School of Arizona Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
16:30 Uhr
Trust a Leader in Online School … Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year
16:00 Uhr
Trust a Leader in Online School: Enrollment Now Open at Digital Academy of Florida
15:30 Uhr
Minnesota Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Students Invited to Get A Head Start on College and Career Goals at Texas Online Preparatory School
15:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up for Success: Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
15:30 Uhr
Set Your Child Up For Success: Kansas Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year