Salem Media Group Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter 2020 financial results at 11:00 A.M. Central Time on March 4, 2021.

The company also plans to host a teleconference to discuss its results on March 4, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. Central Time. To access the teleconference, please dial (877) 524-8416, and then ask to be joined to the Salem Media Group Fourth Quarter 2020 call or listen to the webcast.