IBC Reports 2020 Earnings

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC), one of the largest independent bank holding companies in Texas, today reported annual net income for 2020 of $167.3 million or $2.62 diluted earnings per common share ($2.63 per share basic) compared to $205.1 million or $3.12 diluted earnings per common share ($3.13 per share basic), which represents a decrease of 16.0 percent in diluted earnings per share and an 18.4 percent decrease in net income over the corresponding period in 2019. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $48.2 million or $.76 diluted earnings per common share ($.76 per share basic), compared to $51.7 million or $.78 diluted earnings per common share ($.79 per share basic) for the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of 6.8 percent in net income and a 2.6 percent decrease in diluted earnings per share.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 continues to be impacted by our provision for credit losses arising from the economic downturn as a result of COVID-19, and the impact that downturn had on our allowance for credit loss calculation for the period. We adopted the provisions of ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2020, resulting in a transition from the long-standing incurred loss model to an expected credit loss model that recognizes credit losses over the life of a financial asset. Under the new model, our provision for credit losses increased to $35.8 million, net of tax for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the period also continues to be impacted by low market rates as a result of the Federal Reserve Board action that rapidly decreased interest rates in March 2020, driving interest income down, as well as a decline in non-interest income caused by lower transaction volumes as a result of the pandemic.

We continue to work with our customers to assist them through these difficult times on a case-by-case basis on temporary deferrals of interest and/or principal payments on loans. We took an active role in assisting customers in obtaining loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Programs (“PPP programs”) and are now transitioning to helping those same customers submit forgiveness applications pursuant to the PPP programs.