Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Completes $550 Million Initial Public Offering

The Company’s units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “GSEVU” on February 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-eighth of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “GSEV” and “GSEVW,” respectively.

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 units, which includes 7,000,000 units issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $550,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

