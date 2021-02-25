DGAP-News: Nuvera / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Nuvera Boosts Fuel Cell Engine Test Capabilities 25.02.2021 / 20:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BILLERICA, MA and MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of fuel cell power solutions for motive applications, announces the expansion of its hydrogen fuel cell engine testing capabilities with the commissioning of a large-scale durability test facility in Italy.

The new automated facility, located at the SIAD S.p.A. main plant in Osio, was designed, constructed and commissioned over a period of three years. The Nuvera Fuel Cell Engine Test Module (ETM) is a fully equipped testing ground for the company's expanding product line. To demonstrate that Nuvera's power systems meet the requirements of commercial medium- and heavy-duty motive applications, the ETM provides the capability of simultaneously testing up to eight fuel cell engines at different customer-specific load cycles. Verifying Nuvera fuel cell engine performance for the requirements of bus customers in China is among the early activities underway.

"Nuvera remains committed to providing OEMs with the technology needed to build high-performance, zero-emission vehicles," said Giampaolo Sibilia, director of Nuvera EU operations. "Confirming that our fuel cell engines exceed the expectations of our customers across multiple mobility markets is our top priority."

Nuvera(R) E-Series Fuel Cell Engines enable the practical integration of fuel cells into commercial vehicle applications such as electric delivery vans, buses, Class 8 vehicles, and port container handling equipment. Nuvera also intends to deploy its technology in non-automotive applications. Leveraging Nuvera's unique fuel cell stack technology, its fuel cell engines provide a winning combination of low operational cost, compactness and durability.

Nuvera CEO Lucien Robroek remarked, "I applaud the Nuvera team for its success in achieving this milestone of fuel cell testing infrastructure expansion. The ETM facility is unique in the industry and offers customers the capability required to successfully deploy fuel cell systems in real-world commercial applications."

ABOUT NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC is a manufacturer of heavy-duty, zero-emission engines for mobility applications. With teams located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Nuvera provides clean, safe, and efficient products designed to meet the rigorous needs of industrial vehicles and other transportation markets.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster(R) and Yale(R) brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,700 people worldwide.

Contact:

Olivia Martin

omartin@mower.com

781.353.7002

SOURCE: Nuvera

25.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1171328 25.02.2021