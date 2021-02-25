 

DGAP-News Nuvera Boosts Fuel Cell Engine Test Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.02.2021, 20:00  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nuvera / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nuvera Boosts Fuel Cell Engine Test Capabilities

25.02.2021 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nuvera Boosts Fuel Cell Engine Test Capabilities

BILLERICA, MA and MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of fuel cell power solutions for motive applications, announces the expansion of its hydrogen fuel cell engine testing capabilities with the commissioning of a large-scale durability test facility in Italy.

The new automated facility, located at the SIAD S.p.A. main plant in Osio, was designed, constructed and commissioned over a period of three years. The Nuvera Fuel Cell Engine Test Module (ETM) is a fully equipped testing ground for the company's expanding product line. To demonstrate that Nuvera's power systems meet the requirements of commercial medium- and heavy-duty motive applications, the ETM provides the capability of simultaneously testing up to eight fuel cell engines at different customer-specific load cycles. Verifying Nuvera fuel cell engine performance for the requirements of bus customers in China is among the early activities underway.

"Nuvera remains committed to providing OEMs with the technology needed to build high-performance, zero-emission vehicles," said Giampaolo Sibilia, director of Nuvera EU operations. "Confirming that our fuel cell engines exceed the expectations of our customers across multiple mobility markets is our top priority."

Nuvera(R) E-Series Fuel Cell Engines enable the practical integration of fuel cells into commercial vehicle applications such as electric delivery vans, buses, Class 8 vehicles, and port container handling equipment. Nuvera also intends to deploy its technology in non-automotive applications. Leveraging Nuvera's unique fuel cell stack technology, its fuel cell engines provide a winning combination of low operational cost, compactness and durability.

Nuvera CEO Lucien Robroek remarked, "I applaud the Nuvera team for its success in achieving this milestone of fuel cell testing infrastructure expansion. The ETM facility is unique in the industry and offers customers the capability required to successfully deploy fuel cell systems in real-world commercial applications."

ABOUT NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC is a manufacturer of heavy-duty, zero-emission engines for mobility applications. With teams located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Nuvera provides clean, safe, and efficient products designed to meet the rigorous needs of industrial vehicles and other transportation markets.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster(R) and Yale(R) brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,700 people worldwide.

Contact:

Olivia Martin
omartin@mower.com
781.353.7002

SOURCE: Nuvera


25.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1171328  25.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171328&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nuvera Boosts Fuel Cell Engine Test Capabilities DGAP-News: Nuvera / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Nuvera Boosts Fuel Cell Engine Test Capabilities 25.02.2021 / 20:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Nuvera Boosts Fuel Cell Engine Test Capabilities BILLERICA, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Prospect Resources Limited - Unternehmensupdate: Weiterentwicklung des Lithiumprojekts Arcadia
DGAP-News: DATRON AG: vorläufige Konzerngeschäftszahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 sowie Ausblick 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG: Vorläufige Zahlen für Geschäftsjahr 2020 und Prognose für 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio.
DGAP-News: SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Europäische Anlage für Batterieanoden-Material
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Rasantes Wachstum durch Brokerage-Geschäft und profitables Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth finalisiert INVIMA-Genehmigung für Südamerika
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein