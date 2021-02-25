 

DGAP-Adhoc CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA adopts resolution on share buy-back program for up to 500,000 treasury shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.02.2021, 20:00   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA adopts resolution on share buy-back program for up to 500,000 treasury shares

25-Feb-2021 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

The general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000A288904 | WKN: A28890), utilising the authorization granted by its annual general meeting of May 15, 2019 and pursuant to section 71(1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), resolved today to buy back a maximum number of up to 500,000 shares of the Company (corresponding to approx. 0.93% of the Company's share capital) at a maximum purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of up to EUR 40,000,000.00 in total (the "Share Buy-back Program").

The Share Buy-back Program will be carried out by a credit institution. The credit institution will acquire the shares on the stock market and will decide on the timing of acquisition independently of the Company in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. In addition, the purchase price per share (excluding transaction costs) paid must not exceed, or fall short of, the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last five trading days before the acquisition date by more than 10%.

Shares will be bought back in the period from February 26, 2021 to and including April 30, 2021. The Company's treasury shares acquired by means of the Share Buy-back Program are to be used for the purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of May 15, 2019.

Further details will be published separately by the Company prior to the start of the share buy-back.

25-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 7030
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE000A288904
WKN: A28890
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1171325

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1171325  25-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171325&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
20:15 Uhr
Compugroup will für Rückkauf eigener Aktien bis zu 40 Millionen Euro hinblättern
20:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm für bis zu 500.000 eigene Aktien (deutsch)
20:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm für bis zu 500.000 eigene Aktien
19:37 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch)
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
16.02.21
BERENBERG belässt Compugroup Medical auf 'Hold'
13.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 06/21
12.02.21
LYNX: CompuGroup: Blitzsauber definierte Entscheidungspunkte
11.02.21
BAADER BANK belässt Compugroup Medical auf 'Reduce'
09.02.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CompuGroup Medical - Strong Outlook but already priced in

