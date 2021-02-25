Polaris Inc. to Present at The Raymond James Institutional Investors Virtual Conference

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at The Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Mike Speetzen, Interim CEO of Polaris, will provide a brief review of the Company’s performance as well as an update on current business conditions.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing the Polaris Investor website at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same link following the event.