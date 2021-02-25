 

Electric Charging Station Development Program Accelerates With Motorcar Parts of America’s D&V Electronics Emulator

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary D&V Electronics USA has received notification that its high-power direct current emulator is being utilized in the development program of an extreme fast EV charger spearheaded by Delta Electronics’ automotive division and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The charger is expected to have up to 400kW capacity to provide an approximately 180-mile range for electric vehicles with less than ten minutes of charging time.

The bi-directional battery emulator plays a key role in the development of this extreme charging system by allowing engineers to test multiple input voltages and varying loads along with simulating vehicle-to-grid scenarios.

The emulator is located at NextEnergy in Detroit, Michigan -- the site of the microgrid retrofitted for testing and analysis of the fast charger by Delta’s engineering team.

“This project highlights the critical role of diagnostic and testing equipment in the development of innovative electric vehicle technology, components, and systems, and the high regard of D&V Electronics in the industry. We look forward to continued opportunities to participate in the electric vehicle industry, while also offering innovative products and solutions to the aftermarket industry,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America.

“Fast charging is critical to expediting adoption rates for EVs,” said Dr. Charles Zhu, Delta’s VP of Automotive Vertical and the principal investigator in the Department of Energy program. “We are excited to utilize the battery emulator to test all 400kW charging conditions with 200V-1000V charging voltage ranges that encompass all EVs currently in the market.”

The program is also being supported by Delta’s Power Electronics Laboratory, based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, as well as partners that include General Motors LLC, DTE Energy, CPES Virginia Tech, NextEnergy, the Michigan Agency for Energy Office and the City of Detroit’s Office of Sustainability.

ABOUT D&V ELECTRONICS

Founded in 1997 and acquired by Motorcar Parts of America in 2017, the electrical vehicle subsidiary, with customers in more than 90 countries, designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.dvelectronics.com.

ABOUT MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2020 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.



