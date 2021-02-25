 

DISH Selects Intrado to Deliver First Cloud-Native 5G Wireless 911 Call Routing Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 21:03  |  21   |   |   

Agreement for wireless 911 services marks key milestone in DISH’s network deployment

ISLANDIA, N.Y. and LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) (“DISH”) today announced an agreement for 911 call routing to support DISH’s cloud-native 5G wireless service, the first of its kind in the U.S.

Successfully routing and delivering a 911 call is a foundational and vital requirement for any wireless communication network. Selecting Intrado for end-to-end 911 call delivery is an important milestone in DISH’s buildout of a truly unique 5G network, while helping public safety advance with the latest communications technologies.

“We selected Intrado based on their longstanding reputation as a trusted provider of world class 911 solutions for both the telecommunications and public safety industries,” said Jeff McSchooler, DISH executive vice president of wireless network operations. “As the newest nationwide wireless carrier in the U.S., we want to ensure our customers have access to the most reliable emergency response infrastructure available.”

“Innovation that is based on sound knowledge, vast experience, and superior attention to detail ensures continued delivery of advanced 911 solutions,” said Jeff Robertson, president of Intrado’s Life & Safety division. “Working with a progressive partner such as DISH allows Intrado to continue to accelerate our pace of innovation to serve the expanding needs for 911 service in the 5G space.”

Intrado provides over 60% of all 911 call routing in the United States and Canada. Over 250 Originating Services Providers (OSPs) depend on Intrado to simplify 911 location data management and 911 call routing, while satisfying compliance requirements efficiently and cost-effectively. For more information about Intrado’s Life & Safety continuum of products that support the safety of the public, businesses, and education institutions, visit www.intrado.com/en/life-safety.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

At DISH

Karen Modlin
Corporate Communications
Karen.Modlin@dish.com

At Intrado

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DISH Selects Intrado to Deliver First Cloud-Native 5G Wireless 911 Call Routing Solution Agreement for wireless 911 services marks key milestone in DISH’s network deploymentISLANDIA, N.Y. and LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) (“DISH”) today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
Emerging Markets Report: Rapid Results
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Calibre Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance With 136,009 Ounces and Beats Low End of ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin